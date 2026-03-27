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US deported dozens of Ukrainian men of military age - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Trump administration is deporting Ukrainians to Poland for transfer to law enforcement at the border. Most of those deported are wanted by the TCC.

US deported dozens of Ukrainian men of military age - media

The US Migration Service, after Donald Trump's return to the White House, deported dozens of men back to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

During Trump's second presidency, the US took harsh measures against all forms of immigration and launched a campaign of mass deportations. Formally, the White House explains this by fighting serious crimes, but many Ukrainians detained in the US have committed only minor offenses or have no criminal record.

This has caused deep uncertainty in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who are now facing expulsion from the US. But for Ukrainian men of conscription age, there is an additional risk of ending up directly on the front lines.

Many of these people are wanted by the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Centers) in Ukraine for evading mobilization or for violating mobilization rules.

These men are flown to Poland, and then the Americans hand them over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the border. One of the deportees said that they were kept in handcuffs throughout the entire flight.

280,000 Ukrainians entered the US under the U4U program before its suspension in January 2025, along with all other categorical humanitarian admission programs. This happened after Trump's return to the White House. The program was not completely terminated, but US immigration authorities announced that individual requests for refugee status extensions would only be granted in cases of "compelling humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

Recall

Donald Trump launched an online platform that accepts applications for participation in the "Golden Card" visa program for a million dollars, promising fast and legal residence in the US.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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