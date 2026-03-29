US deploys F-35A fighters to northern Japan

The US Air Force has deployed fifth-generation F-35A fighters to Misawa Air Base in northern Japan. This strengthens the American presence in the Indo-Pacific region and expands joint capabilities with Japan. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The first F-35A, assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron, arrived at the base on March 28. The US stated that the new aircraft replace outdated platforms and enhance target detection, survivability, and suppression of enemy air defenses.

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Commander of the 35th Fighter Wing, Paul Davidson, stated that this "underscores the long-standing commitment of the United States to Japan and the region."

More about the fighter and the base

The F-35A is a stealthy fifth-generation fighter with powerful sensors and the ability to operate in complex airspace. The US Air Force emphasizes that the aircraft is particularly effective for penetrating and suppressing enemy air defenses.

The deployment of F-35s to Misawa Air Base also enhances interoperability between the US and Japan, as both countries use these aircraft.

Misawa is a strategic base in northern Japan, so the appearance of F-35s there is part of a broader strengthening of American deterrence in Asia.

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