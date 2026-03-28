The largest US aircraft carrier arrived in Croatia for repairs after a fire in the Middle East

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The American aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford", which participated in American-Israeli operations against Iran, anchored in the Croatian port of Split on the Adriatic Sea on Saturday for repairs and maintenance, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

The "Ford", America's newest and the world's largest aircraft carrier, was operating in the Red Sea as part of Operation "Epic Fury" when a non-combat related fire broke out in its main laundry on March 12, injuring three sailors.

According to a US official, about 200 sailors also received medical attention for smoke-related issues. The fire took several hours to extinguish and affected about 100 berths.

Fire breaks out on the largest US aircraft carrier in the Middle East

The warship had been in a combat zone for nine months and, before arriving in the Middle East, participated in operations against Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea.

During its deployment, the ship suffered from plumbing problems affecting nearly 650 toilets.

The "Ford" made a temporary stop in Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete. The government of Croatia, a US NATO ally, approved its arrival earlier this week.

US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford to enter port after fire on board

"During its visit, USS Gerald R. Ford will host local officials and key leaders to reaffirm the strong and long-standing alliance between the United States and Croatia," the US Embassy in Croatia said in a statement.

The aircraft carrier, with a crew of over 5,000 sailors, carries more than 75 military aircraft, including fighter jets such as the F-18 Super Hornet, as well as an advanced radar system for air traffic control and navigation.