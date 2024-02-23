$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
U.S. Ambassador shows the consequences of russia's night attacks and calls for continued support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23617 views

russia's overnight attacks on Ukrainian ports and industrial bases in Odesa and Dnipro resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, prompting the US Ambassador to Ukraine to reiterate his call for continued support for Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador shows the consequences of russia's night attacks and calls for continued support for Ukraine

US Ambassador Bridget Brink showed the consequences of russia's night attacks and called on Washington to continue supporting Ukraine. She wrote about this on her page and in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details 

She said that last night, russian occupation forces attacked Ukrainian ports and industrial bases, launching numerous attacks on Odesa and Dnipro.

Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead23.02.24, 07:55 • 38985 views

Our thoughts are with those who have been killed and injured. These barbaric attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure underscore why we must continue to support Ukraine

- wrote the US Ambassador to Ukraine.

Addendum

During a drone attack at night , russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro, but also a business; two of the 8 injured remain in hospital.

People are also being searched for under the rubble.

Recall

Air defense systems in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions shot down 23 enemy dronesused during a night attack by russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Bridget A. Brink
United States
Ukraine
Poltava
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kharkiv
