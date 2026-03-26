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Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The US State Department is launching the first comprehensive program to search for and reintegrate children. Olena Zelenska announced the return of 2048 minors.

US allocates $25 million to support the return of Ukrainian children

The United States of America is launching a new program to rescue Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska following a meeting with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedoms Jeremy Lewin and Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Riley Barnes, as reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The US State Department announced the launch of a new support program worth $25 million. This will be the first comprehensive program covering all stages of rescuing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia: from search to return and reintegration.

The wife of the President of Ukraine thanked Jeremy Lewin and Riley Barnes for their support and cooperation.

Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy02.02.26, 22:30 • 4619 views

Olena Zelenska noted that within the framework of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 2048 children abducted by Russia have already been returned to Ukraine.

However, thousands are still in Russian captivity, separated from loved ones, without communication, without truthful information, in an atmosphere of intimidation and deception. Only the cooperation of all concerned, as well as the efforts of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, can accelerate rescue and justice 

– emphasized the First Lady.

Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian children05.02.26, 05:05 • 17311 views

Antonina Tumanova

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