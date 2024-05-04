Ukrenergo is the first in the world to implement comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations - Kudrytskyi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112900 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155513 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34906 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40658 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47212 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44754 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33236 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240455 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227011 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114037 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114880 views
Actual
Ukrenergo is the first in the world to implement comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations - Kudrytskyi

Ukrenergo is the first in the world to implement comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations - Kudrytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73342 views

Ukrenergo has implemented comprehensive drone protection at its high-voltage substations, becoming the first power system operator in the world to do so, which has significantly reduced the damage from recent russian attacks.

"Ukrenergo was the first in the world to introduce comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations, which reduced the damage from russian attacks. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Ukrenergo" is the first power system operator in the world to have comprehensive anti-drone protection at its high-voltage substations. And it has already proved its effectiveness by significantly reducing the damage from the latest russian attacks

- Kudrytsky wrote.

He noted that together with officials from the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Restoration, they discussed the possibilities of strengthening this protection and the needs for the development of distributed generation with USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, and USAID Mission Director to Ukraine Jim Hope.

We and the State Agency, which assists us in the construction of physical protection, have a non-trivial task: to protect 63 high-voltage facilities

- he noted.

He noted that the partners have purchased and delivered more than 230,000 linear meters of steel cables and more than 20,000 tons of rebar worth approximately $18 million. In addition to protection, the partners are also ready to assist in preparing for the next heating season.

In the coming years, our power system will need at least 2.5 GW of shunting generating capacities and 1 GW of energy storage systems. And the sooner we start implementing this task, the more resilient the Ukrainian power system will be to Russian attacks

- Kudrytsky said.

Recall

Electricity consumption is kept almost at the same level, during the evening peak there is a deficit in the power system, during the day when SPPs are actively operating there is a surplus. Restrictions remain in two areas.

Almost all Ukrenergo substations have protection against "shahed" - Kubrakov12.04.24, 19:04 • 66291 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising