Ukrenergo is the first in the world to implement comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations - Kudrytskyi

"Ukrenergo was the first in the world to introduce comprehensive anti-drone protection at high-voltage substations, which reduced the damage from russian attacks. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Ukrenergo" is the first power system operator in the world to have comprehensive anti-drone protection at its high-voltage substations. And it has already proved its effectiveness by significantly reducing the damage from the latest russian attacks - Kudrytsky wrote.

He noted that together with officials from the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Restoration, they discussed the possibilities of strengthening this protection and the needs for the development of distributed generation with USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, and USAID Mission Director to Ukraine Jim Hope.

We and the State Agency, which assists us in the construction of physical protection, have a non-trivial task: to protect 63 high-voltage facilities - he noted.

He noted that the partners have purchased and delivered more than 230,000 linear meters of steel cables and more than 20,000 tons of rebar worth approximately $18 million. In addition to protection, the partners are also ready to assist in preparing for the next heating season.

In the coming years, our power system will need at least 2.5 GW of shunting generating capacities and 1 GW of energy storage systems. And the sooner we start implementing this task, the more resilient the Ukrainian power system will be to Russian attacks - Kudrytsky said.

