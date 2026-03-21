Ukrainians in the USA, Canada, and Great Britain will be able to receive passports at VFS company centers - MFA

Ukrainians living in Great Britain, Canada, and the USA will soon be able to receive passports issued at Ukrainian embassies and consulates through 35 visa and passport centers of VFS Global. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian foreign policy department, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that VFS Global has already completed preparations for launching this experimental project for targeted delivery of foreign passports issued at Ukrainian diplomatic missions. It will be launched at the beginning of next week. It is expected that this will reduce the time to receive the service and eliminate the need for additional trips to diplomatic missions.

Citizens applying for passports at Ukrainian foreign diplomatic missions in Great Britain, Canada, and the USA will be able to choose the option of receiving the issued document at VFS centers. Detailed information will soon be published on the websites of embassies and consulates - explained the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department also emphasized that the security of documents and proper identification of the person remain a priority — receiving a passport will take place exclusively after a verification procedure. This guarantees the protection of personal data and prevents abuse.

We continue to work so that Ukrainians all over the world have access to modern, convenient, and human-centered public services, wherever they are. Using both international passport and visa services, and national postal services. This is about the state's respect, maintaining the ties and unity of our people, caring for and protecting our citizens - commented Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

VFS Global is a commercial intermediary company that provides outsourcing services for visa, passport, and consular issues for governments and diplomatic missions of more than 60 countries. It accepts documents, biometric data, and issues passports through its network of visa centers.

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