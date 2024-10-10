Ukrainian troops engage in 114 combat incidents in the frontline: the most intense in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165652 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137110 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142716 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181565 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97397 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109198 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111297 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42809 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137742 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154648 views
Ukrainian troops engage in 114 combat incidents in the frontline: the most intense in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49445 views

There were 114 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the last day. Enemy attacks were most active in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled most of the attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, on October 10, 114 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front: the enemy is most actively attacking at the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This was reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 22.00 on 10.10.2024, UNN reports.

Today, the enemy launched four missile strikes (15 missiles), 45 air strikes (75 aircraft), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian territory. It fired over 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk and Tykhyne. According to available information, enemy losses in the sector amounted to 63 troops killed and wounded, three destroyed artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, a Mi-8 helicopter, 14 UAVs and four vehicles. Ukrainian troops also damaged three artillery systems, four vehicles and two units of special equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Sinkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka 12 times during the day. Seven enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. There are still four ongoing clashes, and our soldiers have stopped the rest.

In the Northern sector , the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense near Verkhnekamianske four times during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity resulted in seven combat engagements. Six attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky were stopped, and fighting is currently underway in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Four of the attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops, and three firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 18 times in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove have been fiercely repelled by our defenders 17 times.  One attack is ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our soldiers neutralized more than 250 occupants in this area, 103 of them irretrievably. 12 artillery systems, two Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, four armored combat vehicles and 11 vehicles were destroyed, and six armored personnel carriers and five occupant vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks, the occupants are trying to advance in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.

The occupiers tried twice to attack our positions in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne without success. We received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from their positions. The aggressor made four unsuccessful assault attempts during the day.

The President's Office denied information about Zelenskyy's alleged readiness for a ceasefire along the current front line under certain conditions10.10.24, 11:21 • 12902 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
mi-8Mi-8
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising