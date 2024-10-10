Ukrainian troops engage in 114 combat incidents in the frontline: the most intense in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on October 10, 114 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front: the enemy is most actively attacking at the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This was reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 22.00 on 10.10.2024, UNN reports.

Today, the enemy launched four missile strikes (15 missiles), 45 air strikes (75 aircraft), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian territory. It fired over 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk and Tykhyne. According to available information, enemy losses in the sector amounted to 63 troops killed and wounded, three destroyed artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, a Mi-8 helicopter, 14 UAVs and four vehicles. Ukrainian troops also damaged three artillery systems, four vehicles and two units of special equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Sinkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka 12 times during the day. Seven enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. There are still four ongoing clashes, and our soldiers have stopped the rest.

In the Northern sector , the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense near Verkhnekamianske four times during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity resulted in seven combat engagements. Six attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky were stopped, and fighting is currently underway in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Four of the attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops, and three firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 18 times in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove have been fiercely repelled by our defenders 17 times. One attack is ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our soldiers neutralized more than 250 occupants in this area, 103 of them irretrievably. 12 artillery systems, two Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, four armored combat vehicles and 11 vehicles were destroyed, and six armored personnel carriers and five occupant vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks, the occupants are trying to advance in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.

The occupiers tried twice to attack our positions in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne without success. We received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from their positions. The aggressor made four unsuccessful assault attempts during the day.

