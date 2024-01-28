Ukrainian defenders from the Vostok PMC destroy a Russian cruise missile in Dnipropetrovs'k region

On the afternoon of January 28, an explosion was heard over Dnipro, which turned out to be the result of Ukrainian air defense. The Ukrainian Air Force reports the destruction of an X-59 guided missile.

A unit of the Air Command "East" destroyed an X-59 guided missile in Dniprovsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the report says.

Recall

A missile threat was announced in the southern regions of Ukraine due to the risk of Russian missile launches from the Sea of Azov. The threat was posed to Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Luhansk, and Crimea.

UNN also reported that Russian aviation activity over Ukraine was low over the past day , likely due to weather conditions and Russian military objectives. However, in the evening, Russia launched ballistic missiles and attack drones, four of which were intercepted by Ukraine.

