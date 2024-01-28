Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 364 occupants and 26 pieces of equipment in Tavria sector - Stupun

Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy 364 occupants, 26 pieces of equipment and three ammunition depots in the Tavria sector yesterday.

This was announced by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Total occupant losses amounted to 364 people and, excluding UAVs, 26 pieces of equipment in the Tavriya sector. In particular, 3 tanks, 8 other armored vehicles, 10 cars and 3 units of special equipment were destroyed. Also, three enemy ammunition depots ceased to exist - Stupun said.

He spoke about the situation with the use of kamikaze drones by the occupiers.

For example, about 200 (drones - ed.) are destroyed or neutralized every day. Plus, 50 to 100, depending on the day, fly somewhere - Stupun added.

Recall

Over the past day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 8 air strikes, using Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.