Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 364 occupants and 26 pieces of equipment in Tavria sector - Stupun

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130729 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131356 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178025 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245602 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102886 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94752 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91812 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100636 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242034 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11756 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130730 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104189 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120552 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 364 occupants and 26 pieces of equipment in Tavria sector - Stupun

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32816 views

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed 364 occupants, 26 pieces of equipment and three ammunition depots over the last day.

Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy 364 occupants, 26 pieces of equipment and three ammunition depots in the Tavria sector yesterday.

This was announced by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Total occupant losses amounted to 364 people and, excluding UAVs, 26 pieces of equipment in the Tavriya sector. In particular, 3 tanks, 8 other armored vehicles, 10 cars and 3 units of special equipment were destroyed. Also, three enemy ammunition depots ceased to exist

- Stupun said.

He spoke about the situation with the use of kamikaze drones by the occupiers.

For example, about 200 (drones - ed.) are destroyed or neutralized every day. Plus, 50 to 100, depending on the day, fly somewhere

- Stupun added.

Recall

Over the past day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 8 air strikes, using Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

