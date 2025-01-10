Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Svitlodarsk: what is known

Defense forces have launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in occupied Svitlodarsk, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

"On January 10, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region," the statement said.

The General Staff also noted that this week the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes against the facilities seized by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

"At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to civilians," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to continue to decisively destroy the invaders, the General Staff summarized.

166 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest spot on the frontline and what positions are being attacked by the enemy