Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144406 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133421 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162838 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104401 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Svitlodarsk: what is known

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Svitlodarsk: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27002 views

The Ukrainian military attacked the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in the occupied Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region. During the week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a series of attacks on occupiers' facilities in the region.

Defense forces have launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in occupied Svitlodarsk, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

"On January 10, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region," the statement said.

The General Staff also noted that this week the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes against the facilities seized by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

"At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to civilians," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to continue to decisively destroy the invaders, the General Staff summarized.

166 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest spot on the frontline and what positions are being attacked by the enemy10.01.25, 16:27 • 27266 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

