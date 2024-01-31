Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 450 occupants and nearly 300 enemy UAVs in the Tavria sector

Defense forces in the Tavriya sector destroyed 453 occupants and 68 pieces of military equipment yesterday. In addition, 226 enemy UAVs of various types were destroyed. This was reported on Wednesday by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN writes.

Total enemy losses amounted to 453 personnel and 68 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, 5 tanks, 21 armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 18 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 5 enemy ammunition depots. In addition, 226 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

According to him, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes, 2 missile attacks, conducted 53 combat engagements and fired 1004 artillery rounds in the Tavria operational area yesterday.

Addendum

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 385,230 people, 6,310 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.