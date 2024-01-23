Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 400 occupants in Tavria sector over the last day

Over the past day, in the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 39 occupants' attacks. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

The enemy conducted 11 air strikes, 39 combat engagements and 836 artillery attacks in the Tauride operational area yesterday - summarized the brigadier general.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

The enemy's total losses over the past day amounted to 416 people and 110 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 6 tanks, 16 armored personnel carriers, 18 artillery systems, 38 UAVs, 27 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. 5 enemy ammunition depots destroyed - Tarnavsky said.

According to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 68 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day in.

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff