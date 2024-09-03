Ukraine's MFA initiates termination of a number of international agreements with Russia, Belarus and the CIS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated another termination of 14 international treaties of Ukraine with Russia, Belarus and within the CIS. UNN writes with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

On September 3, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a decree prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “On Submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Draft Law of Ukraine ‘On Termination, Withdrawal and Denunciation of International Treaties of Ukraine Concluded by the Government of Ukraine with the Governments of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and within the Commonwealth of Independent States’.”

This draft law will be submitted to the parliament for consideration. It provides for the termination, withdrawal and denunciation of 14 international treaties of Ukraine: five with Russia, four with Belarus and five agreements concluded within the CIS. The treaties relate to cooperation in the military, energy, financial, economic, transportation, social and medical spheres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work systematically to sever all international legal ties with the aggressor state and its satellites. Of course, practical cooperation with Russia and Belarus has long since ceased. But it is also important to legally disconnect the hundreds of wires that connected our country to Moscow and the CIS countries. This is a long and systematic work, which we are now accelerating by introducing relevant decisions in packages. We count on the support of MPs for this next step - Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

