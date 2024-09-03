Ukraine's MFA initiates termination of a number of international agreements with Russia, Belarus and the CIS

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129450 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221730 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165479 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160376 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112724 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100074 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109539 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106423 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 89535 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79977 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212059 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50674 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79985 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154899 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153847 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157747 views
Actual
Ukraine's MFA initiates termination of a number of international agreements with Russia, Belarus and the CIS

Ukraine's MFA initiates termination of a number of international agreements with Russia, Belarus and the CIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22848 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the termination of 14 international treaties of Ukraine. The document provides for the termination of agreements with Russia, Belarus and within the CIS in various areas of cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated another termination of 14 international treaties of Ukraine with Russia, Belarus and within the CIS. UNN writes with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

On September 3, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a decree prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “On Submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Draft Law of Ukraine ‘On Termination, Withdrawal and Denunciation of International Treaties of Ukraine Concluded by the Government of Ukraine with the Governments of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and within the Commonwealth of Independent States’.” 

This draft law will be submitted to the parliament for consideration. It provides for the termination, withdrawal and denunciation of 14 international treaties of Ukraine: five with Russia, four with Belarus and five agreements concluded within the CIS. The treaties relate to cooperation in the military, energy, financial, economic, transportation, social and medical spheres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work systematically to sever all international legal ties with the aggressor state and its satellites. Of course, practical cooperation with Russia and Belarus has long since ceased. But it is also important to legally disconnect the hundreds of wires that connected our country to Moscow and the CIS countries. This is a long and systematic work, which we are now accelerating by introducing relevant decisions in packages. We count on the support of MPs for this next step

- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.   

Recall 

The Lithuanian Ministry of Finance proposes to terminate the customs cooperation agreements signed almost two decades ago with Russia and Belarus and has prepared draft resolutions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising