Ukraine's General Staff: 80 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53062 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102222 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245952 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173179 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148201 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111902 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45473 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57641 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36250 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245948 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223388 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235589 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222539 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53049 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29779 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111903 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112939 views
Ukraine's General Staff: 80 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25169 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 80 combat engagements along the entire front line, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, causing significant losses to Russian troops.

Since the beginning of the day, May 27, 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Currently , the Pokrovske direction remains the area of the most intense fighting. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, there were 10 military clashes, some of which have been going on for a long time. Ukrainian troops are charging the Russians a heavy price for their attempts to advance in the Kharkiv sector.

Total enemy losses in manpower since the beginning of the day amount to 137 killed and wounded and 18 units of weapons and military equipment. One occupant's tank, four vehicles and special equipment were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, two cars, and four artillery systems were damaged.

France to send instructors to Ukraine to train military - Syrsky27.05.24, 18:36 • 20964 views

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried to break through our defenses nine times. They also suffered significant losses - about a dozen occupants were killed and fifty wounded. Among the destroyed weapons of the invaders is a modern electronic warfare station "Serp-VS5". Two Russian cannons were damaged.

The number of Russian assaults in the Seversky sector increased to six, and in the Kramatorsk sector - to eight. The enemy continues to increase pressure on Chasiv Yar and its surroundings.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops have repelled 21 occupants' attacks since the beginning of the day. It is not easy for Ukrainian defenders, but the situation is under control.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders continue to try to attack, using aviation and anti-aircraft guns. Nine enemy assaults were repelled near the settlements of Staromayorske and Urozhayne. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, five combat engagements have already taken place at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

Our troop groupings have defined and completed tasks to strengthen the stability of the defense. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

NATO discusses possibility to protect skies over western Ukraine - media27.05.24, 13:48 • 43315 views

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs every month against Ukrainian frontline positions and peaceful towns and villages.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
natoNATO
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

