Ukraine's General Staff: 80 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, May 27, 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Currently , the Pokrovske direction remains the area of the most intense fighting. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, there were 10 military clashes, some of which have been going on for a long time. Ukrainian troops are charging the Russians a heavy price for their attempts to advance in the Kharkiv sector.

Total enemy losses in manpower since the beginning of the day amount to 137 killed and wounded and 18 units of weapons and military equipment. One occupant's tank, four vehicles and special equipment were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, two cars, and four artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried to break through our defenses nine times. They also suffered significant losses - about a dozen occupants were killed and fifty wounded. Among the destroyed weapons of the invaders is a modern electronic warfare station "Serp-VS5". Two Russian cannons were damaged.

The number of Russian assaults in the Seversky sector increased to six, and in the Kramatorsk sector - to eight. The enemy continues to increase pressure on Chasiv Yar and its surroundings.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops have repelled 21 occupants' attacks since the beginning of the day. It is not easy for Ukrainian defenders, but the situation is under control.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders continue to try to attack, using aviation and anti-aircraft guns. Nine enemy assaults were repelled near the settlements of Staromayorske and Urozhayne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, five combat engagements have already taken place at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

Our troop groupings have defined and completed tasks to strengthen the stability of the defense. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs every month against Ukrainian frontline positions and peaceful towns and villages.