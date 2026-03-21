Ukraine will be able to receive German air defense equipment under a simplified system - media

The German government has simplified the export of air defense and naval defense equipment to Ukraine and the Persian Gulf countries. This was reported by the German publication Handelsblatt with reference to a statement by the country's Minister of Economy, Katerina Reiche, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made against the backdrop of the conflict around Iran and Ukraine's ongoing need for air defense systems. The new rules also provide for mandatory reporting for exporting companies.

Iran's indiscriminate attacks on the Persian Gulf countries have led to an acute need for weapons, primarily for air defense - Reiche noted.

This refers to the introduction of a new general export license for a period of six months. It will allow accelerating the supply of weapons without the need to obtain separate permits.

Recall

Russia offered the Trump team to stop aid to Iran in exchange for isolating Ukraine from US data. The Trump administration rejected this Russian proposal.