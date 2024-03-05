Ukraine transfers surplus electricity to Poland, mine in Donetsk region de-energized due to Russian shelling

Due to a surplus of electricity, Ukraine has been transferring surplus electricity to Poland. A mine in Donetsk region was de-energized as a result of enemy shelling, and 16 workers were brought to the surface. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian power system experienced a surplus of electricity yesterday. At the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the surplus was transferred to Poland in the total amount of 246 MWh (from 13:00 to 16:00) - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

As noted, currently 10 power units and 2 buildings of TPPs and CHPPs are in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned, the Energy Ministry added.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency emphasized.

It was also reported that the 330 kV high-voltage overhead line of NPC Ukrenergo was repaired. As a result, the power output of power units at one of the NPPs was temporarily reduced.

Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation

The fighting caused an overhead power line in Donetsk region to be disconnected, which resulted in a power outage at the substation that supplies power to the mine. Reportedly, 16 people were brought to the surface.

A gas pipeline in Nikopol was damaged by enemy shelling, and consumers are disconnected.

The fighting in Chernihiv region also resulted in the disconnection of an overhead power line supplying residential consumers. At the same time, 370 households in 6 settlements were disconnected.

Situation at ZNPP

The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized, the Ministry of Energy said.

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.54 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and Export

For the current day, electricity exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are forecast to reach 13,393 MWh, and imports to 76 MWh.

