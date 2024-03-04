$41.340.03
Galushchenko explains to Grossi the need to withdraw Russian troops from the ZNPP as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 131966 views

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss nuclear safety at the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Galushchenko explains to Grossi the need to withdraw Russian troops from the ZNPP as soon as possible

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The meeting was held within the framework of the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, the Energy Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

Raphael Grossi informed the Minister about the results of his recent visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the measures taken by IAEA representatives to monitor the state of nuclear and radiation safety at the plant.

The IAEA Director General paid special attention to the experts' comments on the possible return to operation of ZNPP or its individual units. They also discussed the end of the service life of the fuel loaded into the plant's reactors and the occupiers' failure to allow Ukrainian personnel to perform their duties at the plant.

Rafael Grossi also noted that IAEA representatives on a mission at the plant do not always have the opportunity to inspect all ZNPP facilities, and the agency insists on expanding such access. He also emphasized the concern about the ongoing military operations near the plant.

Herman Halushchenko thanked the IAEA for involving key documents in the discussion and for the efforts made by the Agency's experts and Rafael Grossi personally to ensure nuclear and radiation safety at the facility. At the same time, he emphasized that the situation at the occupied plant is deteriorating every day, and this indicates the need for the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops and Rosatom personnel from its territory to return ZNPP under full control of Ukraine.

The Minister emphasized that ensuring nuclear and radiation safety is one of the key provisions of President Zelensky's Peace Formula.

Halushchenko on the situation at the occupied ZNPP: "It is getting worse every day"04.03.24, 16:09 • 22559 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Vienna
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
