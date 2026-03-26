Ukraine - Sweden: coaches chose starting lineups for World Cup qualifier
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Rebrov put Vanat in attack and Zabarnyi with the captain's armband. The winner of the match against Sweden will play against the winner of the Poland — Albania pair.
The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, and the head coach of the Swedish national team, Graham Potter, have chosen their starting lineups for the semi-final play-off match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, UNN reports.
Details
Rebrov chose the following players: Anatoliy Trubin in goal. In defense (from left to right): Vitaliy Mykolenko, Valeriy Bondar, Illia Zabarnyi (captain), Oleksandr Tymchyk.
In the defensive midfield, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, in the center midfield - Heorhiy Sudakov and Yehor Yarmoliuk.
Wingers: Viktor Tsyhankov and Oleksandr Zubkov, and in the center forward position - Vladyslav Vanat.
On the bench were: Ruslan Neshcheret, Dmytro Riznyk, Eduard Sarapiy, Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Svatok, Vladyslav Voloshyn, Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Roman Yaremchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Matviy Ponomarenko, Oleh Ocheretko.
Graham Potter chose the following lineup: Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal. In defense: Gabriel Gudmundsson, Victor Lindelöf (captain), Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke.
In midfield: Herman Johansson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlström, Benjamin Nygren.
In attack: Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga.
Addition
Ukraine announced its official squad for the 2026 World Cup play-off match against Sweden. Bohdan Krushynskyi was not included in the squad.
Recall
The Ukrainian national football team will play a decisive play-off match for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on March 26 - they will face the Swedish national football team. The outcome of the match will determine whether Serhiy Rebrov's team can continue to fight for a spot in the World Cup.
The Ukrainian national team needs to defeat Sweden and the winner of the Poland - Albania pair to qualify for the World Cup. The tournament format does not allow for any mistakes.