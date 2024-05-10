Ukraine starts negotiations with Belgium on a security agreement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84313 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154803 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250946 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174262 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165501 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34738 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32804 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66887 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35082 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61094 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224779 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84313 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61094 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66887 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113032 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113918 views
Ukraine starts negotiations with Belgium on a security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21848 views

Ukraine and Belgium have begun negotiations on a security cooperation agreement, following President Zelenskyy's order and his recent conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo.

Ukraine and Belgium have begun negotiations on a security cooperation agreement as instructed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and following his recent phone conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

In accordance with the President's order, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The Belgian delegation is headed by the Head of the Prime Minister's Cabinet for Security and Foreign Affairs Peter Moors. 

Security agreement with France: the Presidential Administration published the text17.02.24, 00:08 • 102661 view

We appreciate Belgium's leadership in many areas of support for Ukraine, both bilaterally and within the framework of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and NATO on the path to our membership 

- Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement, touched upon certain provisions, and agreed to the next round of negotiations. The progress made in the first round creates real opportunities for signing the document in the near future.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and Finland: The OP published the text03.04.24, 14:59 • 23592 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising