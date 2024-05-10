Ukraine starts negotiations with Belgium on a security agreement

Ukraine and Belgium have begun negotiations on a security cooperation agreement as instructed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and following his recent phone conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

In accordance with the President's order, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The Belgian delegation is headed by the Head of the Prime Minister's Cabinet for Security and Foreign Affairs Peter Moors.

We appreciate Belgium's leadership in many areas of support for Ukraine, both bilaterally and within the framework of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and NATO on the path to our membership - Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement, touched upon certain provisions, and agreed to the next round of negotiations. The progress made in the first round creates real opportunities for signing the document in the near future.

