Ukraine shares its experience in combating drones with the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Ukraine shares its developments and experience in countering Russian and Iranian drones with partners in the Middle East. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom conversation with journalists as part of his official visit to Qatar, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, several areas are currently being discussed to ensure mutually beneficial cooperation.

The first area is weapons, production, exchange of experience, exchange of scarce items that are not available in one country or another. The second story is long-term energy cooperation. - stated the head of state.

Over the next 10 years, it is planned to build relevant factories - both production lines in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

Also, in case of a shortage and a strong challenge in the world - how to provide, for example, diesel to a country. Yesterday, I agreed on diesel for at least a year. And then this issue is already up to our company and local companies. - noted Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

UNN also reported that the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.