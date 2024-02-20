Ukraine may increase exports through Danube ports to overcome Polish blockade - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102248 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112202 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254957 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175057 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166119 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228439 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30871 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35828 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42028 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39429 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27351 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226437 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102248 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73161 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113796 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114652 views
Ukraine may increase exports through Danube ports to overcome Polish blockade - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52151 views

Ukraine is seeking to create an additional export route to circumvent problems with the Polish border. Currently, the Ukrainian government's options include increasing the volume of transportation across the Danube River

Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.  

Details

The publication notes that Ukraine already has experience in export transportation through the Danube. In particular, when Russia withdrew from the UN-backed Black Sea security corridor in 2023, this route became a priority for the country.

We are planning container transportation through the upper Danube, as Romania is more predictable than the Polish border. Our plans for this year are to remove all artificial barriers for exporters. We are also working on improving internal logistics

- Bloomberg quotes Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ukraine is renewing its river fleet: two large-capacity SLG barges have already been built13.02.24, 11:04 • 29498 views

It is noted that details of the new route are currently unknown. However, it is assumed that it will be laid from the Ukrainian port of Izmail to the Romanian city of Constanta and the Danube ports of Germany.

The article points out that the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already built a second large-capacity SLG barge for cargo delivery.

Addendum

The publication says that Ukraine was actually forced to create a new Danube route by Poland. The issue is the constant blocking of the border, delays in cargo and economic losses caused by strikers. 

Polish farmers protest against the blockade by scattering grain at a border checkpoint20.02.24, 12:12 • 34219 views

In particular, Kyiv used to actively use road and rail transport for trade throughout the war. However, exports through Poland have now fallen to 300,000 tons per month from 1.3 million in 2022, and road crossings are completely blocked.

Kubrakov emphasizes that the protests affect both European and Ukrainian exporters.

Blocking the border means billions of dollars in losses for both our economy and the economies of the European Union

- the Ukrainian minister is sure.

Recall

Polish farmers blocking roads near checkpoints with Ukraine may extend their protest for another month - until April.

Farmers launched a nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. They are blocking roads in nearly 100 locations across Poland.

The situation is already starting to spiral out of control: Poles block a bus from Ukraine, Kubrakov reacts20.02.24, 18:27 • 101092 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
danubeDanube
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising