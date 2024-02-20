Ukraine may increase exports through Danube ports to overcome Polish blockade - Bloomberg

Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.

The publication notes that Ukraine already has experience in export transportation through the Danube. In particular, when Russia withdrew from the UN-backed Black Sea security corridor in 2023, this route became a priority for the country.

We are planning container transportation through the upper Danube, as Romania is more predictable than the Polish border. Our plans for this year are to remove all artificial barriers for exporters. We are also working on improving internal logistics - Bloomberg quotes Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

It is noted that details of the new route are currently unknown. However, it is assumed that it will be laid from the Ukrainian port of Izmail to the Romanian city of Constanta and the Danube ports of Germany.

The article points out that the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already built a second large-capacity SLG barge for cargo delivery.

The publication says that Ukraine was actually forced to create a new Danube route by Poland. The issue is the constant blocking of the border, delays in cargo and economic losses caused by strikers.

In particular, Kyiv used to actively use road and rail transport for trade throughout the war. However, exports through Poland have now fallen to 300,000 tons per month from 1.3 million in 2022, and road crossings are completely blocked.

Kubrakov emphasizes that the protests affect both European and Ukrainian exporters.

Blocking the border means billions of dollars in losses for both our economy and the economies of the European Union - the Ukrainian minister is sure.

Polish farmers blocking roads near checkpoints with Ukraine may extend their protest for another month - until April.

Farmers launched a nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. They are blocking roads in nearly 100 locations across Poland.

