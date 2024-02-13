ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130396 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131090 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276960 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178001 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167043 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245426 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is renewing its river fleet: two large-capacity SLG barges have already been built

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29499 views

Ukraine's Danube Shipping Company has built a second large-capacity SLG barge using old lighthouses, reports Ukraine's Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

The second large-capacity barge was built by the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company. The first SLG barge was built at the end of 2023. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has built the second large-capacity SLG barge using old lighter vessels (small forty-meter barges). The first one was launched at the end of last year," the statement said.

As noted, for the construction of a 2,200-ton barge, forty-meter-long lighter barges are used. A full-fledged river SLG barge is built on the principle of a construction set: two lighter barges are joined by means of an insert cut from a third vessel.

This allows us to renew the river fleet even during the war. All construction works are carried out in Ukraine. This is important for logistics and grain exports

- said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, in X.

For reference

The updated SLG barge has a carrying capacity of 2,200 tons, a length of 76.5 meters and a draft of 3.1 meters. 

Julia Shramko

Economy

