Ukraine is renewing its river fleet: two large-capacity SLG barges have already been built

The second large-capacity barge was built by the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company. The first SLG barge was built at the end of 2023. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has built the second large-capacity SLG barge using old lighter vessels (small forty-meter barges). The first one was launched at the end of last year," the statement said.

As noted, for the construction of a 2,200-ton barge, forty-meter-long lighter barges are used. A full-fledged river SLG barge is built on the principle of a construction set: two lighter barges are joined by means of an insert cut from a third vessel.

This allows us to renew the river fleet even during the war. All construction works are carried out in Ukraine. This is important for logistics and grain exports - said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, in X.

For reference

The updated SLG barge has a carrying capacity of 2,200 tons, a length of 76.5 meters and a draft of 3.1 meters.