Ukraine is looking for an alternative to PAC-3 anti-ballistic missiles – Zelenskyy announced negotiations with two states

Ukraine is negotiating with two countries regarding alternatives to PAC-3 anti-ballistic missiles, which several countries are currently experiencing a shortage of. The head of state spoke about this during a meeting with media representatives on March 30, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, the problem of the shortage of such missiles concerns not only Ukraine. He noted that the total production is currently about 60 missiles per month, which is not enough to cover the needs.

The shortage of PAC-3 in the world, and in Ukraine first and foremost, has never ended. Unfortunately, you know that the total production is somewhere around 60 missiles per month — said Zelenskyy.

The President added that steps are already being taken on the European continent to increase production, but even this, according to him, will not be enough to fully solve the problem. He also noted that partners primarily direct anti-ballistic packages to "where it is very hot today," particularly to the Middle East.

Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine faces a deficit of Patriot missiles

And, unfortunately, sometimes they forget about Ukraine. But we remind everyone and are grateful to the partners who hear us — he noted.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the issue of anti-ballistic defense was raised during contacts with Middle Eastern countries, but he did not disclose details of the negotiations.

Certainly, this issue was raised in Middle Eastern countries. I will not share the details. We will work to ensure that Ukraine is provided for in this direction — said the President.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the world must find an alternative to existing anti-ballistic systems as soon as possible. According to him, Ukraine is already conducting relevant negotiations with two states, but he promised to announce specifics after achieving a result.

The world, not just Ukraine, the world needs to find an alternative as soon as possible. And we are negotiating with two countries to have such an opportunity, but when there is a result, then I will speak frankly — he emphasized.

Separately, the President stressed that Ukraine must maximize the strengthening of its own defense-industrial complex to create its own anti-ballistic systems.

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