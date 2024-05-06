Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies - Defense Ministry

During the Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum in Brussels, representatives of Ukraine discussed the possibility of joint ventures with European defense companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The ministry said that during the forum, Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov met with international partners.

He emphasized that Kyiv expects further growth of investments by European defense companies in Ukraine, the emergence of new technologies and industrial capacities.

Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies. The basis for such cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defense industries could be the weapons we need in the first place. These are air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, as well as reconnaissance and attack drones - said Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Deputy Minister also met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell. The parties discussed the possibility of financing the production of priority weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Ukrainian defense companies.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin

Addendum

In addition to Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, the meeting was attended by Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder and other representatives of the Ukrainian and European delegations.

Recall

Denmark announced a new aid package to Ukraine and allocated $28.5 million for the purchase of weapons and military equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers, the first such decision to support the Ukrainian defense industry.