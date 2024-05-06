Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102248 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112202 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154816 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254957 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175057 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166119 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30871 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35828 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42028 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39429 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27351 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226437 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102248 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73161 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113796 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114652 views
Actual
Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies - Defense Ministry

Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25694 views

During the Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum in Brussels, Ukraine discussed the creation of joint ventures with European defense companies and financing the production of priority weapons for the Armed Forces at Ukrainian defense companies.

During the Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum in Brussels, representatives of Ukraine discussed the possibility of joint ventures with European defense companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The ministry said that during the forum, Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov met with international partners. 

He emphasized that Kyiv expects further growth of investments by European defense companies in Ukraine, the emergence of new technologies and industrial capacities.

Ukraine is interested in establishing joint ventures with European defense companies. The basis for such cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defense industries could be the weapons we need in the first place. These are air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, as well as reconnaissance and attack drones

- said Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Deputy Minister also met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell. The parties discussed the possibility of financing the production of priority weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Ukrainian defense companies.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin25.02.24, 12:39 • 24896 views

Addendum

In addition to Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, the meeting was attended by Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder and other representatives of the Ukrainian and European delegations.

Recall

Denmark announced a new aid package to Ukraine and allocated $28.5 million for the purchase of weapons and military equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers, the first such decision to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising