Ukraine invites Paraguay to participate in the Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramirez Lescano about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate in it, UNN reports .

Details

During my conversation with Foreign Minister Ramírez Lescano, I thanked Paraguay for its consistent bilateral and international support for Ukraine, particularly in the UN and the OAS. I informed Minister Rubén Ramírez Lescano about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate in it - Kuleba wrote in X.

According to him, they also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and agreed to hold the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission this year.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that more than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders.