In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24817 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 88231 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59318 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250687 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371947 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine invites Paraguay to participate in the Global Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25432 views

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba informed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Ramirez Lescano about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate.

Ukraine invites Paraguay to participate in the Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramirez Lescano about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate in it, UNN reports .

Details

During my conversation with Foreign Minister Ramírez Lescano, I thanked Paraguay for its consistent bilateral and international support for Ukraine, particularly in the UN and the OAS. I informed Minister Rubén Ramírez Lescano about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate in it

 - Kuleba wrote in X.

According to him, they also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and agreed to hold the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission this year.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that more than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
United Nations
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Dmytro Kuleba
