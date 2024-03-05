Ukraine invites Paraguay to participate in the Global Peace Summit
Kyiv • UNN
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba informed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Ramirez Lescano about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate.
Details
During my conversation with Foreign Minister Ramírez Lescano, I thanked Paraguay for its consistent bilateral and international support for Ukraine, particularly in the UN and the OAS. I informed Minister Rubén Ramírez Lescano about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited Paraguay to participate in it
According to him, they also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and agreed to hold the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission this year.
Addendum
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that more than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders.