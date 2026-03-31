New types of assessment for university admission are being introduced in Ukraine

Two new types of exams will appear in Ukraine, which are equated to entrance examinations in higher education institutions. This was announced by Oleg Sharov, director of the directorate of higher education and adult education, reports UNN with reference to Media Center Ukraine.

Details

There are two more very specific types of exams that are equated to exams in higher education institutions. For example, starting this year, it will be possible to enter higher education institutions in Ukraine based on the results of evaluating final exams after high school in European countries. I think there is no need to emphasize that this excludes the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This is the first time, it is the ministry's response to the request regarding the fact that a sufficiently large number of our young people, having studied abroad in recent years, preferred full-time local education to distance Ukrainian education. - says Oleg Sharov.

The second type of assessment concerns applicants from temporarily occupied territories.

And the second is the annual assessment grades in Ukrainian language and history of Ukraine. This is for residents of temporarily occupied territories who take exams in educational centers of Donbas Ukraine and Crimea Ukraine to obtain a certificate of complete general secondary education. These are two very important, special types of assessment in educational institutions. - explained the director of the directorate of higher education and adult education.

Recall

Applicants often send screenshots from "Diia" instead of scanned copies and incorrect certificates. More than 295,000 future applicants have already registered for the test.