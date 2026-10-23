Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff

Illustrative photo

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire regime from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

To conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire regime in the designated area from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time - the statement reads.

The General Staff added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to help the residents of Oleshky and will make every effort to ensure the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens.

The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from Oleshky

We remind you

Earlier, the United States announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire in the occupied Oleshky.

Later, the head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Davyd Arakhamia, confirmed that an operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region and its outskirts would begin soon.

In addition, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russia announced a "ceasefire" regime in the area of the occupied Oleshky to conduct a "humanitarian operation." It will begin during the night of October 27.

The Defense Forces will provide security for a humanitarian mission in the occupied city of Oleshky — General Staff