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The Defense Forces will provide security for a humanitarian mission in the occupied city of Oleshky — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The General Staff said that the Defense Forces would ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s decisions for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Earlier, the parties announced a local ceasefire.

The Defense Forces will provide security for a humanitarian mission in the occupied city of Oleshky — General Staff
Illustrative photo

Ukraine’s Defense Forces will ensure the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in order to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The General Staff said that the relevant orders would be communicated to the troops in accordance with the established procedure.

Ukrainian units have repeatedly carried out missions to deliver humanitarian supplies by drone to residents of Oleshky and the surrounding villages. We expect that humanitarian access for the sake of the people in Oleshky will be guaranteed 

- the statement said.

The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from Oleshky23.10.26, 19:46 • 9244 views

To remind you

Earlier, the United States announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a localized ceasefire in occupied Oleshky.

Later, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, confirmed that an operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky in Kherson region and its outskirts would begin in the near future. 

In addition, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Russia had declared a "ceasefire" regime in the area of occupied Oleshky to conduct a "humanitarian operation." It will take effect on the night of October 27. 

Antonina Tumanova

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