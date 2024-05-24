Ukraine has taken all legislative steps to start EU accession talks - OP

Ukraine has taken all four legislative steps identified by the European Commission for the actual start of negotiations. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Simonas Satunas, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Zhovkva thanked Lithuania for its strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as for its comprehensive assistance.

He also noted the continued fruitful cooperation with Lithuania on the implementation of Ukraine's priorities on its path to the EU and NATO.

According to the OP, the meeting paid special attention to the start of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU. Ihor Zhovkva noted that our country has taken all 4 legislative steps that the European Commission has identified for the actual start of negotiations. He emphasized that Ukraine is both substantively and structurally ready for the negotiation process.

We expect the adoption of a negotiation framework after the European elections in June, as well as the convening of the first intergovernmental conference under the Belgian presidency - said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit on June 15-16 in Switzerland.