Ukraine has taken all legislative steps to start EU accession talks - OP

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52090 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245806 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173158 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164605 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223308 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111794 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44734 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 56976 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95030 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223312 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222468 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29448 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112912 views
Ukraine has taken all legislative steps to start EU accession talks - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24173 views

Ukraine has taken all four legislative steps required by the European Commission to actually start negotiations on EU accession, as stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

Ukraine has taken all four legislative steps identified by the European Commission for the actual start of negotiations. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Simonas Satunas, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

Zhovkva thanked Lithuania for its strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as for its comprehensive assistance.

He also noted the continued fruitful cooperation with Lithuania on the implementation of Ukraine's priorities on its path to the EU and NATO.

Negotiation framework and security agreement with the EU: the Parliament told about Ukraine's expectations from the summer summit of the European Union21.05.24, 16:27 • 12814 views

According to the OP, the meeting paid special attention to the start of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU. Ihor Zhovkva noted that our country has taken all 4 legislative steps that the European Commission has identified for the actual start of negotiations. He emphasized that Ukraine is both substantively and structurally ready for the negotiation process.

We expect the adoption of a negotiation framework after the European elections in June, as well as the convening of the first intergovernmental conference under the Belgian presidency 

- said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Add

The interlocutors also exchanged views on preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

