Ukraine has brought back seven more children and teenagers from Russian occupation

Seven more Ukrainian children and teenagers have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Russia thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team. This was reported by Bring Kids Back UA on Facebook, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that all children and teenagers experienced pressure, humiliation, and attempts to impose a foreign identity on them. Today, they are finally safe.

Among those rescued:

19-year-old Viktor. For several years, the young man lived in a frontline zone under constant shelling and without communication. The last straw was an enemy shell that fell in a neighboring yard and shattered the windows in his room with shrapnel. Today, Viktor can finally sleep in peace and plans to continue his studies at a Ukrainian educational institution.

18-year-old Dmytro. Russian authorities tried to conscript him into the Russian Armed Forces, despite serious health problems. One of the officers directly told him: "How long can you study? Go fight."

6-year-old Nika. In kindergarten, the girl was forced to march under the supervision of armed guards. Her mother dreamed of saving her daughter from propaganda and sending her to a Ukrainian school.

18-year-old Marko and Mykhailo. The brothers risked being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army every day. Several of their peers were taken directly from exams and tests. To avoid this fate, the boys were forced to hide and secretly study online at a Ukrainian educational institution. Today, they are already in Ukrainian-controlled territory and dream of working in the State Emergency Service to save others.

These and two other children, who were rescued last week, have already been given a chance for a new life. Currently, all of them are in "Hope and Recovery" centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, housing, and care - everything necessary for a gradual return to a peaceful life. - the report says.

At the same time, it is indicated that thousands of Ukrainian children still remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupation authorities are increasing pressure, trying to forcibly mobilize teenagers, and complicating return routes.

Recall

In late February, two girls, aged 13 and 16, returned from occupied Crimea thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.