Ukraine has brought back seven more children and teenagers from Russian occupation

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 21946 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 42775 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 28030 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 45681 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 70514 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 96136 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 46252 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 29141 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21863 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 24330 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Renowned ecologist Volodymyr Boreyko died in a car accident near KyivPhotoMarch 13, 01:47 PM • 5468 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 18986 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 16296 views
The "Servant of the People" party stated that about 40 people's deputies want to resign their mandates early.March 13, 04:39 PM • 9620 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideo08:08 PM • 5300 views
Publications
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideo08:08 PM • 5296 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 16295 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 18984 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 21946 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 42775 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideo09:04 PM • 1646 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly Hills07:15 PM • 3696 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 25146 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 48795 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 31378 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Gold
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ukraine has brought back seven more children and teenagers from Russian occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Thanks to Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine, seven children have left the occupied territories. Among them are teenagers whom the Russians tried to conscript into the army.

Ukraine has brought back seven more children and teenagers from Russian occupation

Seven more Ukrainian children and teenagers have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Russia thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team. This was reported by Bring Kids Back UA on Facebook, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that all children and teenagers experienced pressure, humiliation, and attempts to impose a foreign identity on them. Today, they are finally safe.

Among those rescued:

  • 19-year-old Viktor. For several years, the young man lived in a frontline zone under constant shelling and without communication. The last straw was an enemy shell that fell in a neighboring yard and shattered the windows in his room with shrapnel. Today, Viktor can finally sleep in peace and plans to continue his studies at a Ukrainian educational institution.
    • 18-year-old Dmytro. Russian authorities tried to conscript him into the Russian Armed Forces, despite serious health problems. One of the officers directly told him: "How long can you study? Go fight."
      • 6-year-old Nika. In kindergarten, the girl was forced to march under the supervision of armed guards. Her mother dreamed of saving her daughter from propaganda and sending her to a Ukrainian school.
        • 18-year-old Marko and Mykhailo. The brothers risked being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army every day. Several of their peers were taken directly from exams and tests. To avoid this fate, the boys were forced to hide and secretly study online at a Ukrainian educational institution. Today, they are already in Ukrainian-controlled territory and dream of working in the State Emergency Service to save others.

          These and two other children, who were rescued last week, have already been given a chance for a new life. Currently, all of them are in "Hope and Recovery" centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, housing, and care - everything necessary for a gradual return to a peaceful life.

          - the report says.

          At the same time, it is indicated that thousands of Ukrainian children still remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupation authorities are increasing pressure, trying to forcibly mobilize teenagers, and complicating return routes.

          Recall

          In late February, two girls, aged 13 and 16, returned from occupied Crimea thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

          Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.10.12.25, 15:11 • 25816 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          Mobilization
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine