About 90% of Ukrainian wheat exported to the EU via the Black Sea in January - Shmyhal

In January, 88% of Ukrainian wheat was exported to the European Union via the Black Sea. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting in Lviv region, UNN reports .

In January 2024, we exported 88% of Ukrainian wheat to the EU via the Black Sea. This is the result of our maritime logistics corridor. The Danube ports continue to break records in terms of transshipment. We will continue to invest in expanding their capacity - Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing groups of ships with Ukrainian products on the Danube.

"We are talking about the so-called barge container ships that can sail to the Danube ports of Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Romanian port of Constanta. We are expanding our cooperation with Romania. Our partners there have proven to be predictable. In January 2024, 1.1 million tons of grain transited through Romania. In the first half of February, it was already 0.6 million tons," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

The President of Ukraine has said that there is currently no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland, despite the fact that this is unprofitable for Ukrainian producers. But Kyiv is sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute national security priority for Ukraine.