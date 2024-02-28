$41.340.03
Ukraine completes transition to European electricity trading rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26294 views

Ukraine completed the transition to European electricity trading rules by holding the first joint monthly auction for access to interconnectors with Moldova.

Ukraine completes transition to European electricity trading rules

Ukrenergo held joint auctions for access to interstate crossings with Moldova on its platform. For the first time, the right to supply electricity for a whole month was auctioned. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

On February 27, the first joint monthly auction for access to interstate cross-border electricity supply in March for Ukraine and Moldova was completed. The auction in this format lasted a week,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Ukraine-Moldova (UA-MD) direction, the allocated capacity amounted to 463 MW. In the direction Moldova - Ukraine (MD-UA) - 96 MW.According to the results of the auction, which lasted a week, the allocated capacity in the direction Ukraine - Moldova was 463 MW, and in the opposite direction - 96 MW.

Ukrenergo also indicated that 100% of the available bandwidth was distributed among four bidders. At the same time, eight bidders took part in the UA-MD direction, and nine in the MD-UA direction.

The company added that the demand for capacity at each monthly auction exceeded the offered capacity.

Thus, the marginal auction price for the UA-MD direction was set at EUR 0.05 per MW, and for the MD-UA direction - EUR 0.5.

Daily auctions with Moldova are scheduled for February 29, experts summarized.

Addendum

Ukraine has already been holding joint daily auctions with other European neighbors: from November 2 with Romania, from January 16 with Poland, and from February 22 with Hungary. The first joint auction with Slovakia is scheduled for March 4.

Recall

Ukraine will increase its electricity exports to Europe by 150 MW starting next week.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is declining: surplus is being sold to Poland as an emergency measure2/28/24, 4:30 PM • 26714 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Ukrenergo
Europe
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
