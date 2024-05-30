ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine and the United States may sign a security agreement ahead of the Peace Summit - Financial Times

Ukraine and the United States may sign a security agreement ahead of the Peace Summit - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelensky and Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement ahead of a peace summit in Switzerland, symbolizing Kiev's support amid tensions between the two countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and White House Leader Joe Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement ahead of the  peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. About it with reference to its own sources writes Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details 

The publication notes that the agreement was concluded in recent weeks, which were marked by increasing tension in relations between Kiev and Washington.

Just days before the peace summit, Zelensky and Biden are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy next month

- sources in the US government told FT. 

At the same time, the publication points to tensions between the United States and Ukraine, in particular, one of the interlocutors in Ukraine said: "We (Ukraine and the United States - ED.) are further apart than ever before since the beginning of the war. It's very, very stressful." 

The publication says that the agreement should become a symbol of support and should help reduce tension in relations between Kiev and Washington. 

Recall

In an interview with Brazilian journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is approaching signing an important security agreement with the United States.

