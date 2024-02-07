Ukraine and Sweden are negotiating the purchase of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine and Sweden are actively negotiating the terms and conditions of the purchase of a batch of Swedish-made CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries held a business meeting with their colleagues from the Swedish Defense Materials Agency.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov thanked the Swedish side "for their strong support of Ukraine during the war and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Such an agreement will not only allow for a one-time supply of weapons, but also for broad cooperation in the defense industry, including further localization of production in Ukraine - Klimenkov is sure.

During the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and Sweden discussed the financial terms and obligations of Ukraine to participate in the project, as well as the terms, conditions and mechanism for the procurement of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Addendum

The talks, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov, were held as part of the implementation of the Statement of Intent between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden on enhanced cooperation in the use of the CV-90 platform.

The ministry reminded that the CV-90 coalition was formed at the initiative of Sweden and also includes Denmark, Estonia, Norway, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Finland and the Czech Republic. Ukraine joined the coalition in September 2023

In January 2024, the Swedish Defense Materials Agency received permission from its government to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement to supply Ukraine with CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Recall

Denmark has allocated 1.8 billion Danish kroner (about 264 million dollars) to help finance the Swedish initiative to provide Ukraine with CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.