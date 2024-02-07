Ukraine and Sweden are negotiating the purchase of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102942 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130202 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130940 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102576 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89671 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100317 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43688 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241793 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104179 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120451 views
Ukraine and Sweden are negotiating the purchase of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine and Sweden are negotiating the purchase of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74714 views

Representatives of Ukraine and Sweden discussed the financial terms and obligations of Ukraine to participate in the project, as well as the terms, conditions, and mechanism for the procurement of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Ukraine and Sweden are actively negotiating the terms and conditions of the purchase of a batch of Swedish-made CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries held a business meeting with their colleagues from the Swedish Defense Materials Agency. 

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov thanked the Swedish side "for their strong support of Ukraine during the war and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Such an agreement will not only allow for a one-time supply of weapons, but also for broad cooperation in the defense industry, including further localization of production in Ukraine

- Klimenkov is sure.

During the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and Sweden discussed the financial terms and obligations of Ukraine to participate in the project, as well as the terms, conditions and mechanism for the procurement of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Addendum

The talks, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov, were held as part of the implementation of the Statement of Intent between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden on enhanced cooperation in the use of the CV-90 platform.

The ministry reminded that the CV-90 coalition was formed at the initiative of Sweden and also includes Denmark, Estonia, Norway, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Finland and the Czech Republic. Ukraine joined the coalition in September 2023

19.08.23, 15:43 • 632803 views

In January 2024, the Swedish Defense Materials Agency received permission from its government to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement to supply Ukraine with CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Recall

Denmark has allocated 1.8 billion Danish kroner (about 264 million dollars) to help finance the Swedish initiative to provide Ukraine with CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
finlandFinland
denmarkDenmark
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
czech-republicCzech Republic
netherlandsNetherlands
slovakiaSlovakia
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising