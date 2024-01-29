Ukraine and Hungary to convene a special commission to finalize issues of minority rights

Ukraine and Hungary will set up a commission that, within 10 days, should submit to the governments of both countries a concrete understanding of the final resolution of disputed issues regarding the rights of national minorities.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I want to talk about the topic that we have probably talked about the most today and which is not a surprise to anyone - the topic of national minority rights. We have rewound this history to the very beginning. Both the Hungarian and Ukrainian sides agreed that we want to resolve this issue in good faith on both sides - Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that during the meeting Szijjarto listed a list of issues that, from the Hungarian side's point of view, require either clarification, or clarification, or additional resolution at the level of bylaws.

We agreed on one simple thing. We asked the Hungarian side to provide us with an exhaustive list of questions that they have about the protection of the rights of minorities, and we received this list. We agreed that under the auspices of the two foreign ministries, we will assemble a special commission, which has one very simple task: in 10 days, it should present to the governments of both countries a concrete understanding of how and what from the list of questions we received need to be resolved or have already been resolved, so that we can bring final clarity - Kuleba said.

He noted that earlier Ukraine had been moving on the issue of national minorities in the context of making a decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Now we want to have this discussion at the bilateral level in order to finally resolve the issue, which has already been resolved in principle in the interests of all national minorities living in Ukraine, including Hungarians - Kuleba said.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9610 on amendments to the law "On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine" regarding some issues of realization of rights and freedoms of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine.