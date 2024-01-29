Ukraine and Hungary to convene a special commission to finalize issues of minority rights

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102930 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130180 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172340 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276793 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177982 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245301 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102566 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92661 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89614 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100309 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43634 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241781 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9917 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130187 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120447 views
Ukraine and Hungary to convene a special commission to finalize issues of minority rights

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46796 views

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to set up a commission to finally resolve issues related to national minority rights. The commission will have 10 days to present an understanding of how to resolve the issues raised by Hungary regarding the protection of minority rights.

Ukraine and Hungary will set up a commission that, within 10 days, should submit to the governments of both countries a concrete understanding of the final resolution of disputed issues regarding the rights of national minorities.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a correspondent of UNN reports.  

I want to talk about the topic that we have probably talked about the most today and which is not a surprise to anyone - the topic of national minority rights. We have rewound this history to the very beginning. Both the Hungarian and Ukrainian sides agreed that we want to resolve this issue in good faith on both sides

- Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that during the meeting  Szijjarto listed a list of issues that, from the Hungarian side's point of view, require either clarification, or clarification, or additional resolution at the level of bylaws.  

We agreed on one simple thing. We asked the Hungarian side to provide us with an exhaustive list of questions that they have about the protection of the rights of minorities, and we received this list. We agreed that under the auspices of the two foreign ministries, we will assemble a special commission, which has one very simple task: in 10 days, it should present to the governments of both countries a concrete understanding of how and what from the list of questions we received need to be resolved or have already been resolved, so that we can bring final clarity

- Kuleba said.  

He noted that earlier Ukraine had been moving on the issue of national minorities in the context of making a decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU.  

Now we want to have this discussion at the bilateral level in order to finally resolve the issue, which has already been resolved in principle in the interests of all national minorities living in Ukraine, including Hungarians

- Kuleba said.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9610 on amendments to the law "On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine" regarding some issues of realization of rights and freedoms of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine.  

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising