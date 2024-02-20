Ukraine and Canada hold two-day round of talks on bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Canada held a two-day round of talks on a bilateral security agreement. The course of these talks was reported by the press service of the official Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian negotiating team, headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, held talks with the Canadian delegation for two days to conclude a bilateral security agreement. The Canadian team was led by Heidi Hulan, Political Director of the Ministry of International Affairs, who personally visited Ukraine to conduct the talks.

According to the Ukrainian ministry, the parties continued to discuss thematic blocks and specific provisions of the relevant agreement.

Optional

On the same day, Ukraine continued online negotiations with Italy on a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine.