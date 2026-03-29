UAE insists on compensation from Iran for destruction in the country due to strikes
Kyiv • UNN
UAE Presidential Advisor Anwar Gargash called on Tehran to compensate for damages caused by the aggression. A political solution must include guarantees of non-aggression in the future.
A high-ranking official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Iran to pay compensation for the damage caused to the country by attacks from Tehran. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.
Details
This happened after Iran demanded compensation from the US and Israel for war damages in the conflict, which has already been going on for thirty days.
Any political solution to Iran's aggression against the Arab Gulf states must include clear guarantees to prevent future attacks, enshrine the principle of non-aggression, and provide for Iranian compensation for attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.
Gargash claims that Tehran "misled" its neighbors before the war began and demonstrated "premeditated aggression." He characterized Iran as a regime that has become "the main threat to the security of the Arab Gulf states."
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