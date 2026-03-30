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Two Russian judges have been notified of suspicion for illegal sentences against Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2180 views

Two Russian judges have been notified of suspicion for sentencing Ukrainian prisoners of war to 16 years in prison. This is a gross violation of international law.

Two Russian judges have been notified of suspicion for illegal sentences against Ukrainian prisoners of war

Two judges of the 2nd Western District Military Court of the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion for illegal sentences against Ukrainian prisoners of war. They were sentenced to 16 years in prison merely for participating in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, which is directly prohibited by international law. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, two judges of the 2nd Western District Military Court of the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, they handed down sentences to Ukrainian prisoners of war – servicemen of the 95th Air Assault and 21st Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were captured during hostilities.

They were sentenced to 16 years in prison for the mere fact of participating in the war on the side of Ukraine.

"International law directly prohibits punishing prisoners of war for participating in hostilities. Despite this, the judges used the court as an instrument of punishment and legalization of illegal detention," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

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Olga Rozgon

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