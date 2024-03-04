Turkish Foreign Minister believes that the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire should be separated
Turkey hopes that ceasefire talks in Ukraine will begin soon, separating the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire.
Turkey hopes that negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine will begin soon, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday (March 3), concluding a diplomatic forum in the southern city of Antalya, UNN reports citing Haber1 and Euractiv.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters that he had discussed a number of issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, including Ukraine.
In the case of Ukraine, we believe that both sides have reached the limit of what they can gain by war
According to Turkey's top diplomat, it's time to start a ceasefire dialogue.
(Russian-Ukrainian war) This does not mean recognition of the occupation, but we believe that it is time to separate the issue of recognition of occupation and sovereignty from the issue of ceasefire
The death and injury of more than 500,000 people and the complete destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of the entire country is an unbearable reality for us
Turkey, a NATO member that shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has been trying to maintain good ties with both countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Ankara has provided military support to Ukraine and expressed support for its territorial integrity, but also opposes sanctions against Russia.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Brazilto discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
