Turkish Foreign Minister believes that the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire should be separated

Turkey hopes that negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine will begin soon, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday (March 3), concluding a diplomatic forum in the southern city of Antalya, UNN reports citing Haber1 and Euractiv.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters that he had discussed a number of issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, including Ukraine.

In the case of Ukraine, we believe that both sides have reached the limit of what they can gain by war - Fidan said.

According to Turkey's top diplomat, it's time to start a ceasefire dialogue.

(Russian-Ukrainian war) This does not mean recognition of the occupation, but we believe that it is time to separate the issue of recognition of occupation and sovereignty from the issue of ceasefire - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

The death and injury of more than 500,000 people and the complete destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of the entire country is an unbearable reality for us - He added.

For reference

Turkey, a NATO member that shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has been trying to maintain good ties with both countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Ankara has provided military support to Ukraine and expressed support for its territorial integrity, but also opposes sanctions against Russia.

Recall

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Brazilto discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Four UAVs crashed on the territory of an oil depot in Feodosia during the March 3 attack, damaging a main pipeline and causing a fire.