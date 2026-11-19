U.S. President Donald Trump admitted in an interview with Fox News that Washington is making "big money" from the war in Ukraine by selling weapons to Europe. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, the United States sells military equipment to the European Union, which then decides for itself what to do with it.

I think they mostly transfer it to Ukraine. But we sell it. We get the full price; we do not give discounts. You could say that we are making big money from it. I don't care. I don't want this - Trump said.

When asked whether Trump and Putin would make decisions without Ukraine, the U.S. president replied that he would not do so. At the same time, he said that Putin and Zelenskyy need to find common ground.

"These two hate each other, but they need to get along. And I get along well with both of them. They are very different people. If I had been president and the election had not been rigged, this war would never have happened," the U.S. president added.

Let us remind you

Trump and Putin met at an APEC banquet in Shenzhen and exchanged a few words. During the photo, Putin was not placed next to Trump.

Zelenskyy expects to meet with U.S. representatives in Berlin, as well as receive information about Trump's talks in China