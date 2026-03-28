Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - Media

US President Donald Trump is considering renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself once the US takes control of it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the New York Post and Trump's statement.

Details

"We're negotiating right now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it. They have to open the Trump Strait – I mean, Hormuz. Sorry, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake," Trump said at an event in Miami.

According to the New York Post, Trump is prioritizing taking control of the Strait of Hormuz because he is frustrated by the lack of assistance from allies in forcing open this vital waterway.

"And once Trump puts an end to Iran's terror over this shipping route, he is considering renaming it 'American Strait' or even naming it after himself," the publication writes.

As a source told the publication, if the US controls and guards the Strait of Hormuz, then "why call it that at all?"

A White House official said the name change "is not real yet."

Another White House official more cautiously called it an "interesting idea" that is "not currently" being considered.

"No, thank you": Trump joked about the offer to lead Iran

Recall

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed to participate in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, the most important route for energy exports, but only after the end of the US and Israel's war with Iran.