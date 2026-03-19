Trump calls Pentagon's $200 billion request a 'small price' amid war with Iran

US President Donald Trump called the Pentagon's $200 billion request a "small price" for providing the army with everything necessary to wage war with Iran, but noted that the request would contain not only what is necessary for war with Iran, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We want to be in the best shape, the best shape we've ever been in," he said from the Oval Office. "It's a small price to pay to make sure we stay on top."

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Trump did not specify what exactly the Pentagon needed these funds for, saying only that he wanted to provide the army with "a huge amount of ammunition." Nevertheless, he denied that the US had a shortage of any weapons, claiming that the administration was spending funds "wisely."

"We are requesting funds for many reasons, even beyond what we are talking about in Iran," Trump said. "Especially ammunition, in the highest price segment, we have a lot of it, but we are saving it."

Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with Iran