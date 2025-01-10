Trump announces preparations for meeting with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, Donald Trump made the statement before a meeting with Republican governors in Florida.

He (Putin) wants to meet, work is underway to organize - reads the statement of the future US president.

At the same time, Trump did not share the date of the possible meeting.

Recall

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a proposal being developed by the team of US President-elect Donald Trump for a possible peace plan.