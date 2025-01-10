Trump announces preparations for meeting with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced that he is preparing to meet with Vladimir Putin, without disclosing a specific date. Earlier, Putin rejected the peace plan being developed by the Trump team.
US President-elect Donald Trump said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to the source, Donald Trump made the statement before a meeting with Republican governors in Florida.
He (Putin) wants to meet, work is underway to organize
At the same time, Trump did not share the date of the possible meeting.
Recall
Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a proposal being developed by the team of US President-elect Donald Trump for a possible peace plan.