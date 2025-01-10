ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144150 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125546 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169256 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110318 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Actual
Trump announces preparations for meeting with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33062 views

Donald Trump announced that he is preparing to meet with Vladimir Putin, without disclosing a specific date. Earlier, Putin rejected the peace plan being developed by the Trump team.

US President-elect Donald Trump said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, Donald Trump made the statement before a meeting with Republican governors in Florida.

He (Putin) wants to meet, work is underway to organize

- reads the statement of the future US president.

At the same time, Trump did not share the date of the possible meeting.

Recall

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a proposal being developed by the team of US President-elect Donald Trump for a possible peace plan.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

