‘Presidents are not kings": 22 states file suit to stop Trump's executive order blocking birthright citizenship

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101939 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109920 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134002 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104250 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137084 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103828 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113475 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121597 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116527 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158085 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121597 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140830 views
'Presidents are not kings": 22 states file suit to stop Trump's executive order blocking birthright citizenship

‘Presidents are not kings": 22 states file suit to stop Trump's executive order blocking birthright citizenship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31222 views

Several states have challenged one of Donald Trump's first executive orders in court.

Attorneys general from 22 states filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block President Donald Trump's move to end a century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

UNN reports, citing the Associated Press and El Pais.

On Tuesday, just hours after Trump signed an executive order to end the centuries-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship, 22 states filed a pair of lawsuits to stop it.

Background

Under the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, everyone born in the United States is guaranteed U.S. citizenship - regardless of their parents' immigration status, whether they are undocumented immigrants, students on visas or even tourists.

Getting rid of this legal precedent, directly supported by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, was a promise Republicans made on day one, and they kept it.

The president-elect’s decision

Trump’s roughly 700-word executive order states that children born in the United States to foreign parents will no longer be considered citizens.

The argument is that because children of noncitizens are not "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country, they are not protected by the Constitution. The order also challenges the idea that the 14th Amendment, considered one of the most important amendments and ending slavery after the Civil War, automatically grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the United States and of the state in which they reside, the amendment states.

Opposition to blocking birthright citizenship

Democratic attorneys general and immigrant rights advocates argue that the issue of birthright citizenship is settled by law and that while presidents have broad authority, they are not kings.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he is leading a group of 18 states, the District of Columbia and the city of San Francisco that are suing to block Trump’s order.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a birthright citizen and the country’s first elected attorney general of Chinese descent, said the lawsuit is personal to him.

The 14th Amendment says what it means, and it means what it says: If you were born on American soil, you are an American. Period. Period. .. There is no legitimate legal debate on this issue. But the fact that Trump is deeply wrong will not stop him from now causing serious harm to American families like mine, he said.

Recall

At the Washington National Cathedral, the Rev. Marianne Edgar Badde appealed to President Trump for mercy. She called for protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community and immigrants who are now feeling afraid.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
openaiOpenAI
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

