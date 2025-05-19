$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13641 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 71050 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27827 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29321 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26974 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20348 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48398 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34290 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73615 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72534 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Publications
Exclusives
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Tregubov on the activation of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region: it is not that big yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

The occupiers have become more active in the Kharkiv region, especially near Vovchansk, but have not achieved significant success. This is probably an attempt to create a small "gray zone" near the border.

Tregubov on the activation of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region: it is not that big yet

The activation of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region is not so great yet. The Russians have been pushing on Vovchansk for two years, but without much success. Therefore, it is most likely an increase in pressure, an attempt to form a narrow "gray zone". This was announced by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The activation in the Kharkiv region is not so great yet. They have been pushing on Vovchansk for two years, but they cannot pass Vovchansk itself without much success. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more of an increase in pressure, an attempt to form some narrow "gray zone", considering that Vovchansk is very close to the border, this is a really narrow "gray zone"

- said Tregubov.

Supplement

The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" JFO, Pavlo Shamshin, reported that the situation remains difficult in the area of Dvorichne in the Kharkiv region. There, the Russians continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River. However, the enemy does not currently have crossings across the river.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kharkiv
