Tregubov on the activation of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region: it is not that big yet

The activation of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region is not so great yet. The Russians have been pushing on Vovchansk for two years, but without much success. Therefore, it is most likely an increase in pressure, an attempt to form a narrow "gray zone". This was announced by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The activation in the Kharkiv region is not so great yet. They have been pushing on Vovchansk for two years, but they cannot pass Vovchansk itself without much success. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more of an increase in pressure, an attempt to form some narrow "gray zone", considering that Vovchansk is very close to the border, this is a really narrow "gray zone" - said Tregubov.

Supplement

The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" JFO, Pavlo Shamshin, reported that the situation remains difficult in the area of Dvorichne in the Kharkiv region. There, the Russians continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River. However, the enemy does not currently have crossings across the river.