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Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

The first teaser for the HBO adaptation garnered 277 million views in two days. The premiere of the series based on Rowling's books is scheduled for Christmas 2026.

Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing record
HBO Max

The first trailer for the series "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," a reimagining of J.K. Rowling's seven-book series and part of the Warner Bros. franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, was released on Wednesday. In its first 48 hours, it garnered over 277 million organic views across various platforms, becoming the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history, UNN reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The first season of the multi-season series will be based on Rowling's first novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," with each season likely focusing on a different book.

"I've always wanted to know about my parents," Harry says in the trailer to Hagrid (Nick Frost), who replies, "Your parents were the kindest and bravest people I ever met. They were fun and smart, and they stood up for what they believed was right. I'll see you at Hogwarts next time."

The trailer shows Harry meeting his best friends, Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), getting sorted by the Sorting Hat, attending Herbology classes, and playing Quidditch, of course, in Gryffindor team uniform.

"There's nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia (Bel Powley) always says. On his eleventh birthday, an acceptance letter to Hogwarts opens up a hidden world for Harry: a world of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk, as Harry is forced to confront a dangerous enemy from his past," reads the official plot description.

The series also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.

Francesca Gardiner ("Succession") is the showrunner, and Mark Mylod ("Game of Thrones") will direct several episodes.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" will premiere on HBO on Christmas 2026, and the film will also be available for exclusive viewing on HBO Max.

HBO unveiled the first teaser for the Harry Potter series25.03.26, 22:49 • 6305 views

Julia Shramko

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