HBO unveiled the first teaser for the Harry Potter series

HBO has released the first teaser for its new Harry Potter series, and it has already sparked a wave of interest among fans, UNN reports.

Details

Filming is taking place at Leavesden, UK, at Warner Bros. Studios. The series also features actors such as Alistair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Papa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The film company also showed several shots from the set of the Harry Potter series.

It should be noted that the main character in the series is played by Dominic McLaughlin. In one of the shots, he is wearing the characteristic red and gold Gryffindor cloak, with his surname and number visible on his back. In front of him is a group of students with Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags, preparing for the start of the game.

HBO Max will present the Harry Potter series this Christmas. This is the first time that Harry Potter stories have been adapted for television format almost 25 years after the release of the first film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in 2001. The last film in the franchise appeared on screens in 2011.

Recall

A 1997 copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was sold at auction in Britain. The book, once purchased for £10, turned out to be one of 500 copies of the first hardcover edition.