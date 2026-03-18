Tourist's death in Dragobrat - case sent to court

In Zakarpattia, the prosecutor's office has sent an indictment to court against the management of the "Dragobrat" ski resort in the case of the death of a 28-year-old tourist. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The tragedy occurred on January 18, 2025. The woman, a doctor from the Volyn region, came on vacation with her friends.

During the lift ascent, she failed to hold onto the rope, fell, and, gaining speed, hit her head against a metal fence without protective mats. The woman died on the spot from her injuries. - the prosecutor's office reminded.

The examination established that the resort officials did not ensure the proper technical condition of the fences, allowed the lift to operate in unsafe conditions, and did not organize the work of the emergency rescue service.

This case will be heard by the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia Oblast. A separate investigation is also underway regarding another incident at the resort, which occurred in February 2026. At that time, a 10-year-old boy collided with a tree while tubing and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury.

Following the tragedy, examinations were ordered regarding compliance with safety requirements.

Recall

The management of the Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia was notified of suspicion regarding the death of a tourist, which occurred in January 2025.