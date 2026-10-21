Tomorrow, parts of Ukraine will be subject to blackout schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, in some regions, electricity will be cut off according to schedules affecting 1 to 2 groups. The restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. According to Ukrenergo, 1 to 2 queues will be without power, reports UNN.
How consumption restriction measures will be applied:
• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;
• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 1 to 2 queues).
The company noted that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.
When the power comes back on according to the schedule, please use electricity sparingly
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